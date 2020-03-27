Meghan Markle to narrate new Disney movie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced plans to step down as "senior" members of the royal family at the end of March.



Tweets about this SPIN South West Disney+ have announced Meghan Markle will narrate their brand new Disneynature movie Elephant. https://t.co/hpcRQ53JJG 9 minutes ago Travel + Leisure Meghan Markle Returns to Movies to Narrate Disney’s ‘Elephant’ Documentary https://t.co/zsOXhiPzEG https://t.co/fbW3CfqzSE 10 minutes ago lily social distacing RT @NBCNews: Meghan Markle is set to return to the small screen in her first post-royal project as the narrator of a new film about elephan… 37 minutes ago Palace Intrigue Meghan Markle has a new job narrating a nature documentary! One of William's jokes is starting to age really poor… https://t.co/twenYQLfDl 39 minutes ago DisneyCoveredForEpstein @proxcee @mikandynothem We should have put troops at the border before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle managed to ge… https://t.co/cfFTEkk54G 41 minutes ago The Spoon Everything you need to know in <3.5 minutes: Firefighters to support the NHS 🚒 - https://t.co/jPMzmOw4pe Plus: Supp… https://t.co/6JT0aQ9CCF 49 minutes ago Emmanuel victor RT @TIME: In first post-royal gig, Meghan Markle to narrate Disney+ documentary on elephants https://t.co/E80jF8Nq3M 53 minutes ago rajeev bhaskar Meghan Markle to narrate Disney Plus nature documentary 'Elephant' https://t.co/9IVycTV4ki 1 hour ago