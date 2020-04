Love conquers all: Couple gets married in Somerville 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:28s - Published Love conquers all: Couple gets married in Somerville Despite the coronavirus outbreak, a Somerville couple was married on the steps of City Hall. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Love conquers all: Couple gets married in Somerville TWO DOLLARS AN HOUR TO THEIRCURRENT HOURLY STAFF, AND GIVINGADDITIONAL COMPENSATION TOMANAGERS.ANTOINETTE: THAT INCLUDESTRADITIONS THAT INVOLVE LOVE.RANDY IS JOINING US WITHINSPIRATION THAT IS WARMING OURHEARTS.RANDY?RANDY: NOTHING STOPS LOVE ANDCOMMITMENT, RIGHEVEN IN THIS CRISIS, COUPLES AREFINDING A WAY TO CELEBRATE THEIRVERY BIG DAY.IT HAPPENED -- IT WAS ABEAUTIFUL DAY ON THE STEPS OFSOMERVILLE CITY HALL YESTERDAY.THE BRIDE AND GROOM SAYING I DOFROM A SAFE DISTANCE, THATBROUGHT ON -- TH BROUGHT ANATOLIY AND TOUCHY ANNA TOGETHERIN HOLY MATRIMONY.THEY HAD INITIALLY PLANNED ON ASMALL SERVICE BUT BECAUSE OF THECORONAVIRUS CONCERNS, THEY HADON WITNESS ON THEIR SPECIALDAY.





You Might Like

Tweets about this