From Dusk Till Dawn Movie (1996) -Clip with Slama Hayek, George Clooney, and Quentin Tarantino

From Dusk Till Dawn Movie (1996) -Clip with Slama Hayek, George Clooney, and Quentin Tarantino

From Dusk Till Dawn Movie (1996) -Clip with Slama Hayek, George Clooney, and Quentin Tarantino

From Dusk Till Dawn Movie (1996) -Clip with Slama Hayek, George Clooney, and Quentin Tarantino -When Santanico Pandemonium (Salma Hayek) takes the stage for her snake dance, Seth (George Clooney), Richard (Quentin Tarantino), and all other eyes are on her hypnotic curves.

In this scene: Santanico Pandemonium (Salma Hayek), Razor Charlie (Danny Trejo), Richard Gecko (Quentin Tarantino), Seth Gecko (George Clooney), Kate Fuller (Juliette Lewis), Jacob Fuller (Harvey Keitel) About From Dusk Till Dawn: The Gecko brothers (George Clooney, Quentin Tarantino), two dangerous outlaws on a wild crime spree, kidnap a father and his two kids and head south to a seedy Mexican bar to hide out in safety.

Soon they realize that they're not in a typical bar, as the entire place begins to teem with vicious, blood-sucking vampires.

With the odds stacked greatly against them, the Geckos are forced to team up with their hostages in order to make it out alive.

Starring, in alphabetical order: George Clooney, Salma Hayek, Harvey Keitel, Juliette Lewis, Ernest Liu, Quentin Tarantino

