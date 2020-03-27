Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Joyner Lucas Asks 'Is This Real Life?' After Will Smith Responds To His 'Will' Video

Joyner Lucas Asks 'Is This Real Life?' After Will Smith Responds To His 'Will' Video

Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 02:54s - Published < > Embed
Joyner Lucas Asks 'Is This Real Life?' After Will Smith Responds To His 'Will' Video

Joyner Lucas Asks 'Is This Real Life?' After Will Smith Responds To His 'Will' Video

Joyner Lucas has paid homage to Will Smith with the release of a new music video titled “Will.” The song is the eighth single off his long awaited debut studio album ADHD.

Produced & Voiceover: Pro (Jaysn Prolifiq) https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Video Edit: CT (Clifton Tate) https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NoahWarner1995

Noah James Warner RT @HipHopDX: Will Smith responds to Joyner Lucas 'Will' video‼️ https://t.co/iIpbVFCEsi https://t.co/JrCsAqlvLr 7 hours ago

lezkabuki1

Leslie H Mumenthaler Joyner Lucas Asks 'Is This Real Life?' After Will Smith Responds To His 'Will' Video -- https://t.co/jgf5JJ7fM0 via @hiphopdx 8 hours ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Joyner Lucas Asks 'Is This Real Life?' After Will Smith Responds To His 'Will' Video -- https://t.co/4BxYIpjz0Y via @hiphopdx 10 hours ago

HipHopDX

HipHopDX Will Smith responds to Joyner Lucas 'Will' video‼️ https://t.co/iIpbVFCEsi https://t.co/JrCsAqlvLr 15 hours ago

KeepingMusic

MyFlyShirT Joyner Lucas Asks 'Is This Real Life?' After Will Smith Responds To His 'Will' Video https://t.co/Fp0PjG2zZP 20 hours ago

mc_HipHop_en

musicclub HipHop en Joyner Lucas Asks 'Is This Real Life?' After Will Smith Responds To His 'Will' Video https://t.co/m8ZWUCRJ8m 20 hours ago

TheRReport1

The R Report Magazine LLC🗞 Joyner Lucas Asks 'Is This Real Life?' After Will Smith Responds To His 'Will' Video https://t.co/EmNeUwOe7v 21 hours ago

KawonJenkins1

DJ Kawon Jenkins Joyner Lucas Asks 'Is This Real Life?' After Will Smith Responds To His 'Will' Video https://t.co/8lx6wanllP 21 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.