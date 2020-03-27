ex-EastEnders actor's exercise is interrupted by his excitable pooch [CORRECTION] 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:26s - Published ex-EastEnders actor's exercise is interrupted by his excitable pooch [CORRECTION] This is the hilarious moment ex-EastEnders actor's exercise challenge is interrupted by his excitable pooch.Owner Danny Hatchard, 28, was participating in a viral exercise challenge where people are nominated to do as many push-ups as possibleBut his participation was cut short by his two-year-old French Bulldog, Suggs as he playfully jumps and tackles his owner, breaking his pose.Danny Hatchard is known for his time on BBC One's EastEnders, portraying the role of Lee Carter.Danny, from London said: "People are being nominated on Instagram to do as many push-ups as they can whilst in isolation, to then post it on their stories so that they can nominate others to do the same. "But as you can see I didn't get to do too many as my dog had other ideas."Whilst Danny can find self-isolation mentally exhausting, his dog always finds ways to keep his morale up.Danny said: "My dog keeps me company and brings a wonderful energy to the house, especially when moods are low."He is very cheeky! And loves to play. If he's not running around the house like a lunatic he's stealing my socks. But more often than not he's chilling in his favourite spot on the window ledge watching the world go by."The actor is now acting within BBC One's new series 'Our Girl', playing the role of Private Rhett Charlton. 0

