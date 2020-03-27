Rescuing a Moose Stuck in Deep Snow

Occurred on March 25, 2020 / Eagle Mountain Pond, Newfoundland, Canada Info from Licensor: "While snowmobiling, a group of four snowmobilers, Mark Weir, Ethan Colborne, Ryan Tizzard and Wade Noble, saw a moose fall into a tree well from a distance.

After carefully approaching the scene and seeing that there was no way the animal could get itself out, they decided to take action and rescue it.

They developed a plan that they believed was as safe as reasonably possible for both themselves and the animal and began digging.

After some time and work, they managed to free the moose from the hole safely."