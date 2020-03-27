Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Rescuing a Moose Stuck in Deep Snow

Rescuing a Moose Stuck in Deep Snow

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 02:21s - Published < > Embed
Rescuing a Moose Stuck in Deep Snow

Rescuing a Moose Stuck in Deep Snow

Occurred on March 25, 2020 / Eagle Mountain Pond, Newfoundland, Canada Info from Licensor: "While snowmobiling, a group of four snowmobilers, Mark Weir, Ethan Colborne, Ryan Tizzard and Wade Noble, saw a moose fall into a tree well from a distance.

After carefully approaching the scene and seeing that there was no way the animal could get itself out, they decided to take action and rescue it.

They developed a plan that they believed was as safe as reasonably possible for both themselves and the animal and began digging.

After some time and work, they managed to free the moose from the hole safely."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.