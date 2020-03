House to vote on stimulus package now < > Embed Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 00:49s - Published House to vote on stimulus package 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend House to vote on stimulus package STEP CLOSER TOSEEING THEBENEFITS OF THE:"TWO TRILLIONDOLLARCORONAVIRUSRELIEF BILL."THE HOUSE WILLDEBATE THEMEASURE THISMORNING...AND COULD GET ITTO THE PRESIDENTLATER TODAY.ONCE HE SIGNS IT...THE MONEY WILLSTART FLOWINGQUICKLY.NEBRASKACONGRESSMANDON BACON SAYSIT'S CRITICAL FORCONGRESS TO GETTHE DEAL PASSEDAS SOON ASPOSSIBLE."I TALKED TO SOMANY BUSINESSESIN OMAHA THAT IFTHIS DOESN'THAPPEN, THEY'REREADY TO SHUTTHEIR DOORS.SO WE HAVE TO ACTON IT, THIS BILL ISNOT PERFECT, IWOULD HAVE DONESOME THINGSDIFFERENTLY, BUTIT'S A MUST DO ANDWE HAVE TO GET ITDONE."ONCE SIGNED...SMALL BUSINESSESCOULD SEE LOANSIN AS LITTLE AS 36HOURS.THE 12-HUNDREDDOLLAR PAYMENTSTO INDIVIDUALSCOULD BEDIRECTLYDEPOSITED IN THENEXT THREEWEEKS.THE NUMBER OFCO





