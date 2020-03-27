Furious Indian woman LICKS COP after being stopped for defying COVID-19 lockdown

This was the moment a woman licked a police officer in Kolkata when she was topped after defying a nationwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 lockdown.

The incident happened around at 12.30 p.m.

When a cab was stopped by the police in the Salt Lake area of the city.

The woman and her friend claimed they were going to get medicine but failed to show any prescription.

The woman, in her early 20s, who lost her temper when questioned, rushed to a policeman and licked his uniform.

The police said that she stained his dress with blood from an existing wound on her face.

The woman was found shouting in Hindi: "I am unwell.

I live alone.

If I don't go to the medicine shop, who will get the medicines for me?" The woman has been arrested for assaulting a public servant on duty.

A man accompanying her and the driver of the cab was also arrested for violating the country's safety restrictions.

A senior officer said the woman, whose antics have been filmed, will face tough legal action.

A 21-day total lockdown in the country was announced on March 24 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help prevent the spread of the deadly virus.