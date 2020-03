Mister Goodbar owner optimistic about the future despite temporary closure

NOT EVEN TWOWEEKS AGO,BARS ANDRESTAURANTS, INBUFFALO'S CHIPPEWAPARTY DISTRICT--LOOKED LIKE THIS.IT WAS SAINTPATRICK'S DAYWEEKEND.FAST FORWARD TOTODAY...AND MANY LOOK LIKETHIS.WE KNOW THECORONAVIRUSPANDEMIC IS HITTINGEVERY ASPECTS OFLIFE --AND AS MANY PEOPLEARE SPENDING THEIRWEEKENDS AT HOME,BARS ANDRESTAURANTS ARETAKING A HIT.ED DRANTCH JOINS USAT HOME -- WITH THESTORY OF ONEPOPULAR BUFFALOBAR.ED?THE CORONAVIRUSHAS BARS ANDRESTAURANTSSERVING TAKE OUTONLY--BUT MANY BAROWNERS DECIDED--THEY CAN'T STAYOPEN--AND IT'S BEST JUST TOCLOSE.THEY'RE NOTEQUIPPED TO SERVEBEER AND COCKTAILSTO GO--AND THEY DON'T HAVEFOOD FOR TAKE OUT.BEYOND THAT--THEY LIKELYWOULDN'T HAVE THEMONEY TO PAYSTAFFERS.THAT'S THE STORY ATMISTER GOODBAR ONELMWOOD AVENUE INBUFFALO.I JUST HAPPENED TORUN INTO THEOWNER--BOBBY RABB.WE TALKED ABOUT HISDECISION TO CLOSE--TO GIVE HISEMPLOYEES ANIMMEDIATEOPPORTUNITY TOMAKE MONEYELSEWHERE.3.36 THERE'S ALWAYSTHIS IDEA THAT YOUHAVE A BUSINESS, YOUJUST PUT STUFF OUT,YOU MAKE A KILLING...AND THAT'S NOT THECASE.

THERE'S SOMANY LIABILITIES YOUHAVE THAT YOURPROFIT MARGINS AREPRETTY TIGHT GOINGIN.

SO WHENSOMETHING LIKE THISHAPPENS, IT REALLYHITS YOU HARD.

