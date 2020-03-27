Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The Real Story Behind That Prince Harry Voiceover ‘Joke’ He Told To Disney CEO Bob Iger

The Real Story Behind That Prince Harry Voiceover ‘Joke’ He Told To Disney CEO Bob Iger

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
The Real Story Behind That Prince Harry Voiceover ‘Joke’ He Told To Disney CEO Bob Iger

The Real Story Behind That Prince Harry Voiceover ‘Joke’ He Told To Disney CEO Bob Iger

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen at The Lion King premiere in London and the Prince was overheard speaking to Bob Iger about work for his wife.

Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports on this joke.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

moetant36

Landvermesser RT @wienerlibrary: Amazon new series 'Hunters' has made headlines for its controversial decisions. Historian Bill Niven considers the scene… 2 hours ago

wienerlibrary

The Wiener Holocaust Library Amazon new series 'Hunters' has made headlines for its controversial decisions. Historian Bill Niven considers the… https://t.co/nlP1jDuBC3 2 hours ago

naijonam

Manoj When she thought this hospital belongs to Delhi govt she prominently mentioned it byt when she came to know that th… https://t.co/X98buROPV7 2 hours ago

R_JMayo

romeo I don't usually post stuff about politics becasue tbh I do not know the real story behind everything that's going o… https://t.co/xBf3LArDge 3 hours ago

R_JMayo

romeo I don't usually post stuff about politics becasue tbh I do not know the real story behind everything that's going o… https://t.co/e2Z2GPv7zc 3 hours ago

MohamedGulleid

Mohamed A Gulleid He was the darling of the US media, and then suddenly, just like that, wiped off the scene? What is the real story… https://t.co/dm8hyMgeiu 4 hours ago

ApneLoog

Desh Apna Log Apne @Vimal74242483 Those who are not able to understand real story behind that, can’t be a leader Those who are not a… https://t.co/hwQ09JNWWK 5 hours ago

SayaANed

Saya Ned @elhijodesoraya @YonceVocals I need to know the real story behind that music video not being released 😭😭😭😭 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.