Groovy grandma on lockdown throws grime rave in her front room

Pam may be 75-years-old in April but that doesn't mean she can't cut some rug to some UK rap.

Video filmed by daughter Nikki at home in Hampshire in the south of England during the current coronavirus-related nationwide lockdown shows Pam's one-woman grime rave in her front room, next to her mobility scooter no less.

Pam is seen shuffling, swinging her shoulders and gently rotating her hips to UK grime artist Giggs' "Lock Doh" track, described by the Guardian newspaper as "a lyrically saucy ode to abundant romance" - and who are we to argue?

The only thing missing is Pam spitting on the beat.

"Groovy gran on lockdown but still loving life, dancing to her favourite grime artist," Nikki told Newsflare.

Pam, we salute you!

This video is the feel-good hit we all need right now.