Tony Bennett hails Lady Gaga as the ‘ultimate entertainer' 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published Tony Bennett hails Lady Gaga as the ‘ultimate entertainer' Tony Bennett has hailed Lady Gaga as the "ultimate entertainer" after he was left in complete awe following one of her recent Las Vegas residency, shows. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this