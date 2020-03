For Melody Lane, the show must go on

N-C-H CAMPUSES AROUND THE COUNTYTO SERVE HEALTHCARE WORKERSTHROUGH NEXT THURSDAY.WE JUST STARTED SOMETHING NEW ATFOX 4.A SERIES OF STORIES, CALLED"WE’RE OPEN SOUTHWEST FLORIDA."WE’LL SPOTLIGHT LOCALLY OWNEDBUSINESSES THAT, BECAUSE OF THECORONAVIRUS...ARE HAVING TOADJUST TO STAY OPEN.TODAY...A NEW KIND OF ENSEMBLE.WHEN THE CURTAINS OPEN, ONSTAGE...-nat/music-PERFORMERS ARE TAUGHT TO BEREADY FOR ANYTHING.EVEN THIS.<SOTDana Alvarez, MELODY LANEPERFORMING ARTS CENTER"There’s a phrase in theater,the show must go on.

So in thiscase, I guess the show must goonline."THAT’S DANA ALVAREZSHE’S THE THEATRE DIRECTOR ATMELODY LANE PERFORMING ARTSCENTER IN Cape Coral.AND WITH THE STUDIO CLOSEDBECAUSE OF THE CORONAVIRUSSHE AND OTHERS HAVE HAD TOFIGURE OUT HOW TO KEEP THEBUSINESS GOING-nat/zoom-AND THE KIDS ENGAGED.SOTDana Alvarez, MELODY LANEPERFORMING ARTS CENTER"That’s what a teacher will do.Like, ’ok, what do I need to do?This is what I need to do for mykids, I’m going to make ithappen however I can.’"SHE’S DOING ITTHE SAME WAY SHE’S TALKING TOME.-nat/Olivia rehearsalTHROUGH VIDEO CONFERENCING APPSLIKE ZOOM AND FACETIME.THAT’S HOW KIDS IN TWO DIFFERENTMUSICAL THEATER PRODUCTIONS AREREHEARSING RIGHT NOW.INCLUDING ONE, WHERE THERE’S ANEW MUSICAL DIRECTOR, THE KIDSHAVEN’T EVEN MET IN PERSON.SOTDana Alvarez, MELODY LANEPERFORMING ARTS CENTER"So we’ve been able to use zoomfor him to teach vocal parts,which there’s four pointharmonies, sometimes kids aresinging six different notes."AND THIS WEEK, MELODY LANESTARTED UP ONLINEACTINGDANCEFLEXIBILITY ANDFITNESS CLASSES FOR ALL AGES.SOTDana Alvarez, MELODY LANEPERFORMING ARTS CENTER"If anybody is interested inchecking it out, you can do afree trialSOTDana Alvarez, MELODY LANEPERFORMING ARTS CENTER".and we are trying to keep ourregular classes condensed, butup and running."YOU CAN SIGN UP BY EMAILING THEMAT ’MELODYLANEDANCE.COM.’OR IF YOU’RE JUST LOOKING FORSOMETHING QUICK AND FUN, CHECKOUT THE MELODY LANE FACEBOOKPAGEWHERE THEY’RE DOING DAILY MUSICAND THEATER RELATED CHALLENGES.SOTDana Alvarez, MELODY LANEPERFORMING ARTS CENTER"We’ve had "Into the Woods".

Goout and perform in naturesomewhere."-nat singing-SOTDana Alvarez, MELODY LANEPERFORMING ARTS CENTER"The "Lion King".

Show us howyou’ve chilling at home, lyingaround."NONE OF THIS IS IDEALANDHOPEFULLY IT’S JUST TEMPORARY.SOTDana Alvarez, MELODY LANEPERFORMING ARTS CENTER"We’re just like everybody else.Going day by day, hour by thehour, assessing where we are andtrying to do the best we can."BUT AS DANA SAYSTHE SHOW MUSTGO ON.