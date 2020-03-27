Dr. Fauci: ‘Willing to Bet Anything’ That Those Who Get COVID-19 Will Develop Immunity

Dr. Anthony Fauci, leading infectious diseases expert, says he’s “willing to be anything” that those who are infected and recover from COVID-19 will develop an immunity.



Tweets about this Kid Anthony Fauci: "I'll be willing to bet anything that people who recover are really protected against reinfection."… https://t.co/dNfEHUXv5r 2 hours ago TIME! sfebe It’s not proven yet, but Dr Fauci says he’s “willing to bet anything” that once you get the disease and recover, yo… https://t.co/V3bnnwbL6s 7 hours ago Sumlenze Here’s hope for the morning: Dr. Fauci predicts that though they are not 100%, he believes that if one has recovere… https://t.co/WbOLCqKmZF 8 hours ago Donald L White @lindsaywise @maggieNYT I haven’t seen any real evidence that either Fauci or Birx is willing to directly and serio… https://t.co/tXxbetInty 2 days ago Cam Connyers @sbg1 @gtconway3d If Fauci is so revered and so universally recognized as THE source of honest commentary on diseas… https://t.co/uawhLEh5kH 3 days ago Grammy J @ChrisCuomo Thank God Dr. Fauci is not willing to compromise his reputation/credibility for a job. So many people h… https://t.co/0PIXapyPiM 3 days ago SEC / CFB BS ANALYZER Some people are so easily influenced & blinded by that idiot in the White House: they're more willing to listen to… https://t.co/v0fTdqJEg8 3 days ago A Carole @davidaxelrod @Needle_of_Arya Like Dr. Fauci has been fired or is refusing to be on TV with trump. I suggest that s… https://t.co/pFeHuLsNwU 4 days ago