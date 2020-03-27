Chief of Brahmakumaris, Dadi Janki, passes away at 104 years | Oneindia News

Global  

Rajyogini Dadi Janki the chief of the Brahmakumaris sansthan passed away at the age of 104 years due to prolonged illness.

She breathed her last at a hospital in Mount Abu at 2 am Friday.

She was an immensely revered figure among her followers.

