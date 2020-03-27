Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dr. Fauci: ‘Willing to Bet Anything’ That Those Who Get COVID-19 Will Develop Immunity

Dr. Fauci: ‘Willing to Bet Anything’ That Those Who Get COVID-19 Will Develop Immunity

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:23s - Published < > Embed
Dr. Fauci: ‘Willing to Bet Anything’ That Those Who Get COVID-19 Will Develop Immunity

Dr. Fauci: ‘Willing to Bet Anything’ That Those Who Get COVID-19 Will Develop Immunity

Dr. Anthony Fauci, leading infectious diseases expert, says he’s “willing to be anything” that those who are infected and recover from COVID-19 will develop an immunity.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KidCapital

Kid Anthony Fauci: "I'll be willing to bet anything that people who recover are really protected against reinfection."… https://t.co/dNfEHUXv5r 3 hours ago

illWayne

TIME! sfebe It’s not proven yet, but Dr Fauci says he’s “willing to bet anything” that once you get the disease and recover, yo… https://t.co/V3bnnwbL6s 7 hours ago

Smlenzes

Sumlenze Here’s hope for the morning: Dr. Fauci predicts that though they are not 100%, he believes that if one has recovere… https://t.co/WbOLCqKmZF 8 hours ago

DonaldLWhite

Donald L White @lindsaywise @maggieNYT I haven’t seen any real evidence that either Fauci or Birx is willing to directly and serio… https://t.co/tXxbetInty 2 days ago

CConnyers

Cam Connyers @sbg1 @gtconway3d If Fauci is so revered and so universally recognized as THE source of honest commentary on diseas… https://t.co/uawhLEh5kH 3 days ago

JTsenior2

Grammy J @ChrisCuomo Thank God Dr. Fauci is not willing to compromise his reputation/credibility for a job. So many people h… https://t.co/0PIXapyPiM 3 days ago

CfbMyth

SEC / CFB BS ANALYZER Some people are so easily influenced & blinded by that idiot in the White House: they're more willing to listen to… https://t.co/v0fTdqJEg8 3 days ago

ACarole

A Carole @davidaxelrod @Needle_of_Arya Like Dr. Fauci has been fired or is refusing to be on TV with trump. I suggest that s… https://t.co/pFeHuLsNwU 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.