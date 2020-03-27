Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > British PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

British PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:10s - Published < > Embed
British PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

British PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus and is self isolating but will still lead the government's response to the outbreak.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

British PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a video posted on his Twitter account, Johnson said he had developed a temperature and a persistent cough over the last 24 hours and is now self-isolating at home.

He added that he will continue to lead the government’s response to the outbreak via video-conference.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

3xaGranny

Judy Grinston British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tests Positive for Coronavirus https://t.co/rlgjKD5VU9 2 seconds ago

ModestyChild

I Heart AdamLambert British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for COVID 19 https://t.co/GkNvs89kKq via @YouTube 2 seconds ago

SabrinaSafuan

Sabrina RT @staronline: British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for #Covid19. https://t.co/scgYUn8Q8D 7 seconds ago

Muqeem5

Muqeem RT @CNNnews18: #NewsAlert - British PM tests COVID-19 positive. Latest updates on Boris Johnson's health. @SiddiquiMaha and @sanjaysuri88… 10 seconds ago

MuhdSheikh1

Muhd Sheikh RT @PremiumTimesng: BREAKING: Coronavirus: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive via 24liveblog https://t.co/dDPzFOGJsV 14 seconds ago

sadboireno

reno RT @rapplerdotcom: BREAKING: British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for #coronavirus – official | via @AFP Story to follow on https://t.c… 14 seconds ago

WPBF25News

WPBF 25 News British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/7kZ0KZSiAQ 17 seconds ago

KHOU

KHOU 11 News Houston British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/TrSenqNEhB 18 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.