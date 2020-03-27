Global  

US SURPASSES CHINA

Curve.

Overnight..

The united states has become the leader in confirmed cases of coronavirus..

Surpassing china by over 4000.

All week..

I've been asking for each and everyone of you to do your part and please stay home and stay healthy to help not only yourself..

But your community as well.

Reporting outside the vanderburgh county health center..

John rawlings..

44 news.




