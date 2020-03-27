Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Cheesecake Factory's Letter To Landlords Explains Struggle To Pay Rent

Cheesecake Factory's Letter To Landlords Explains Struggle To Pay Rent

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
Cheesecake Factory's Letter To Landlords Explains Struggle To Pay Rent

Cheesecake Factory's Letter To Landlords Explains Struggle To Pay Rent

The restaurant chain sent a letter to its landlords on March 18 saying they will not be being rent for their nearly 300 locations.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rsosa8

Richard Sosa Difference between two management teams and casual restaurant chains. $TXRH versus $CAKE. https://t.co/g61nX5Ncj8 https://t.co/MXRQ30nRt6 11 hours ago

greatquarter

Great Quarter $CAKE 10-K: Negative publicity about us could harm our reputation and damage the value of our brands, which could m… https://t.co/XZknio3uSo 11 hours ago

COVID19Coronav1

COVID-19 Coronavirus Cheesecake Factory can't pay rent due to the coronavirus outbreak. Cheesecake Factory CEO David Overton penned a Ma… https://t.co/pVIqXDReSv 15 hours ago

mwebman

Michael Weber RT @eaterchicago: Company leadership informed its landlords across the country in a letter sent in mid-March https://t.co/YqmKwgOcrN 16 hours ago

MoneyNewz

MONEY NEWS RT @RealtyNewz: In a letter addressed to the company’s landlords, CEO David Overton wrote that the “severe decrease in restaurant traffic h… 18 hours ago

HenryClay625G

H. Clay Can you and I do this too? Just write a lame letter and the landlord will be happy with no money? Wow! https://t.co/1PV1gwvJFO 18 hours ago

RealtyNewz

Real Estate News In a letter addressed to the company’s landlords, CEO David Overton wrote that the “severe decrease in restaurant t… https://t.co/dJqGoPfO80 18 hours ago

crying_chicken

a damn olive RT @inminivanhell: The Cheesecake Factory informed their landlords they will not be paying rent on April 1st. So, in an effort to help out… 18 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.