Cheesecake Factory's Letter To Landlords Explains Struggle To Pay Rent
The restaurant chain sent a letter to its landlords on March 18 saying they will not be being rent for their nearly 300 locations.

Tweets about this Richard Sosa Difference between two management teams and casual restaurant chains. $TXRH versus $CAKE. https://t.co/g61nX5Ncj8 https://t.co/MXRQ30nRt6 11 hours ago Great Quarter $CAKE 10-K: Negative publicity about us could harm our reputation and damage the value of our brands, which could m… https://t.co/XZknio3uSo 11 hours ago COVID-19 Coronavirus Cheesecake Factory can't pay rent due to the coronavirus outbreak. Cheesecake Factory CEO David Overton penned a Ma… https://t.co/pVIqXDReSv 15 hours ago Michael Weber RT @eaterchicago: Company leadership informed its landlords across the country in a letter sent in mid-March https://t.co/YqmKwgOcrN 16 hours ago MONEY NEWS RT @RealtyNewz: In a letter addressed to the company’s landlords, CEO David Overton wrote that the “severe decrease in restaurant traffic h… 18 hours ago H. Clay Can you and I do this too? Just write a lame letter and the landlord will be happy with no money? Wow! https://t.co/1PV1gwvJFO 18 hours ago Real Estate News In a letter addressed to the company’s landlords, CEO David Overton wrote that the “severe decrease in restaurant t… https://t.co/dJqGoPfO80 18 hours ago a damn olive RT @inminivanhell: The Cheesecake Factory informed their landlords they will not be paying rent on April 1st. So, in an effort to help out… 18 hours ago