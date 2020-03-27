Local DJ dies from COVID-19

Global  

A local DJ is one of those who may have died from COVID-19, Fox 4 is working to confirm the information.

The Dj said in a Facebook post that he tested positive for the virus last week.

AND CHARLOTTE HAS FOUR.29 PEOPLE HAVE DIED FROM THEVIRUS.THIS MORNING, WE’RE WORKING TOFIND OUT IF A POPULAR LOCAL D-JDIED FROM THE VIRUS.A WEEK AGO, CONRAD BUCHANANPOSTED ON FACEBOOK... SAYING HEHAD THE VIRUS.IN THE POST... HE ALSO HE URGEDPEOPLE TO STAY HOME.SADLY... LAST NIGHT...BUCHANAN’S FAMILY WENT ONFACEBOOK LIVE AND ANNOUNCED HEHAD DIED.BUCHANAN’S FACEBOOK PAGE SAYS HEDJ’D AT CLUB CELSIUS IN DOWNT




