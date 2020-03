Heroes on the highway now < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:06s - Published Truck drivers are the unsung heroes keeping stores supplied around the nation. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Heroes on the highway CAN KEEP STOCKING THEIRSHELVES.ABC'S GIO BENITEZ HAS THEDETAILS IN TODAY'S GMA FIRSTLOOK.IN THIS MORNING'S GMA FIRSTLOOK, THE UNSUNG HEROESKEEPING OUR NATION'S SUPPLYLINES MOVING - JESSE PAEZ, MILKHAULER: THE REASON I PUT MYSELFIN HARM'S WAY RIGHT NOW ISBECAUSE IT IS MY JOB.//I HAVE AFAMILY TO TAKE CARE OF.JESSE PAEZ IS A MILK HAULER INVISALIA, CALIFORNIA..ONE OF THE 3.5 MILLION TRUCKERSIN THE COUNTRY- JESSE PAEZ,MILK HAULER TRUST ME WHEN ISAY THIS, THERE'S TONS OF BIGRIGS ON THE ROAD RIGHT NOW.THEY ARE NOT STOPPING, GOINGBACK AND FORTH.WE'RE OUT HERE MAKING SURE THATTHESE SHELVES ARE STAYINGSTOCKED IN THIS CRISIS HE SHOWSUS A REST STOP- TYPICALLYPACKED WITH TRUCKS...NOT THIS DAY..JESSE PAEZ, MILK HAULER: IFYOU CAN KIND OF SCROLL AROUND,THERE'S NO TRUCKS HERE.ALL THE TRUCKS ARE RUNNING.COMING UP AT 7AM, WE'LL HAVEMUCH MORE ON THESE BRAVE MEN &WOMEN - PLUS A LIVE INTERVIEWWITH U.S.





