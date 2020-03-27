London cafe owner rushes to help health service

Global  

The owner of a popular north London cafe is among more than 400,000 people who signed up to help Britain's National Health Service cope with the coronavirus crisis within 24 hours of a government appeal for volunteers.

Meet one of the people volunteering to help the NHS Location: London, UK Amirah Gajia owns a popular lunch cafe but had to shut down due to government policy Gajia became one of over 560,000 volunteers registered to help the NHS (SOUNDBITE) (English), OWNER OF BAKE STREET CAFE, AMIRAH GAJIA, SAYING: "So I decided, we decided, we were going to close the business.

I was thinking about what I'm going to do next.

I know I wanted to may be do some baking experiment at home, but I also knew that just yesterday they're calling for volunteers for the NHS.

So I thought that's a great thing that I could do with my time." The U.K. National Health Service was founded after WWII and offers free healthcare to all But experts say it is weeks away from its full capacity (SOUNDBITE) (English), OWNER OF BAKE STREET CAFE, AMIRAH GAJIA, SAYING: "I think I've seen the best in humanity at the moment in such a horrible time.

Everyone is really trying to support each other and help each other.

And if I've got the time, why not?

Why shouldn't I do what I can to help - to help ease the burden on the NHS?"




