Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Could Have Fancy Neighbors if They Move to Malibu

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Could Have Fancy Neighbors if They Move to Malibu

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Could Have Fancy Neighbors if They Move to Malibu

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Could Have Fancy Neighbors if They Move to Malibu

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could have some fancy neighbors if they end up moving to Malibu!

Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

claudiasnichols

Claudia S. Nichols RT @madisongesiotto: Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sure they want to come to the USA? Trump is still your President here lol 9 seconds ago

TashiiBae

Natasha RT @danwootton: EXCLUSIVE Prince Harry and Meghan have fled Canada to escape the coronavirus pandemic and moved permanently to California,… 25 seconds ago

KlaineAreDads

Nichole RT @ETCanada: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie have a new place to call home https://t.co/99zanylEYv 27 seconds ago

conndec

Ghost RT @TourreBakahai: "They took a private flight" - These two clowns are an absolute disgrace. Utterly hypocritical and emotionally dead to w… 28 seconds ago

MisterB76428978

Mister B. - Text TRUMP to 88022 RT @DeAnna4Congress: Prince Harry + Meghan Markle quickly ran from Canada to Los Angeles JUST before the borders closed. They didn't want… 32 seconds ago

Paulward44

Paul McCullough RT @sunlorrie: Meghan Markle/Prince Harry Leave Canada for L.A. https://t.co/Ccnjkampmj 46 seconds ago

thetubbylife

H RT @people: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Left Canada and Are Now Settled in the L.A. Area https://t.co/CIXunqkfSQ 56 seconds ago

SueGrantham11

Sue Grantham RT @LoyalDefender2K: Whilst his grandmother is self isolating and his father is fighting Covid19, complete treacherous***Harry and his… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.