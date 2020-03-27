Jessie J 'grateful' for another year as she celebrates 32nd birthday 13 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:56s - Published Jessie J 'grateful' for another year as she celebrates 32nd birthday Jessie J has said that she is 'grateful' for another year, as she celebrates 32nd birthday. 0

