Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus | After Germans, Israelis evacuated from India; envoy thanks govt

Coronavirus | After Germans, Israelis evacuated from India; envoy thanks govt

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:57s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus | After Germans, Israelis evacuated from India; envoy thanks govt

Coronavirus | After Germans, Israelis evacuated from India; envoy thanks govt

Over 300 Israeli nationals were flown back to Tel Aviv from Delhi amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The Israelis were flown back on a special Air India plane.

Israel's ambassador to India, Ron Malka, thanked the Indian government and the people for assistance during the crisis.

Malka said that another batch of Israelis would be leaving India on March 27.

Other countries like Russia and Germany have also been flying their citizens back as the world struggles with the Coronavirus pandemic.

India has reported over 690 Covid-19 cases so far while the global count has crossed 4.86 lakh.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VIKBataille

Vik Bataille Coronavirus | After Germans, Israelis evacuated from India; envoy thanks... https://t.co/LzRi4VHomc via @YouTube 13 hours ago

Lovemypresiden4

We The People Coronavirus | After Germans, Israelis evacuated from India; envoy thanks... https://t.co/20afxm10tY via @YouTube 17 hours ago

Sayanta03313370

Sayantan Dasgupta Coronavirus | After Germans, Israelis evacuated from India; envoy thanks... https://t.co/2bhrzTaa3f via @YouTube❤️❤️❤️ 19 hours ago

truth101187891

Truth101187891 Coronavirus | After Germans, Israelis evacuated from India; envoy thanks... https://t.co/1IrRj9bSLR via @YouTube 19 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.