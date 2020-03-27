Coronavirus | After Germans, Israelis evacuated from India; envoy thanks govt

Over 300 Israeli nationals were flown back to Tel Aviv from Delhi amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The Israelis were flown back on a special Air India plane.

Israel's ambassador to India, Ron Malka, thanked the Indian government and the people for assistance during the crisis.

Malka said that another batch of Israelis would be leaving India on March 27.

Other countries like Russia and Germany have also been flying their citizens back as the world struggles with the Coronavirus pandemic.

India has reported over 690 Covid-19 cases so far while the global count has crossed 4.86 lakh.