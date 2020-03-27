Global  

MLB Uniform Maker Now Producing Medical Masks, Gowns Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

MLB Uniform Maker Now Producing Medical Masks, Gowns Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

MLB Uniform Maker Now Producing Medical Masks, Gowns Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Fanatics has suspended production on jerseys and is instead using the polyester mesh fabric to make masks and gowns for hospitals in Pennsylvania and nearby states.

