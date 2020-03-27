Global  

ABC liquor store will remain open through shelter in place order

ABC liquor store says it will remain open even through a shelter in place order.

They installed plexi glass and markers on the floor to help keep distance.

WELL.EXPERTS SAY THAT’S NOTNECESSARY.A-B-C LIQUOR STORES WILL STAYOPEN IN FLORIDA... EVEN THROUGHANY STAY-AT-HOME ORDERS.THEY SAY TO KEEP CUSTOMERS ANDEMPLOYEES SAFE... THEY’VE ALSOSTARTED INSTALLING TEMPORARYCASHIER SHIELDS AT REGISTERS.CHECK OUT THE PICTURE THEY SENTUS.THEY EXPECT THEM IN ALL STORESSOON.THERE ARE ALSO TEMPORARY MARKERSON THE FLOOR EVERY SIX FEET




