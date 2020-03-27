Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Singapore Airlines secures $13 bln lifeline

Singapore Airlines secures $13 bln lifeline

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:14s - Published < > Embed
Singapore Airlines secures $13 bln lifeline

Singapore Airlines secures $13 bln lifeline

Singapore Airlines has secured $13 bin in financial aid, marking the single biggest package agreed by any airline since the pandemic began.

Julian Satterthwaite reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Singapore Airlines secures $13 bln lifeline

Singapore Airlines has secured a 13 billion dollar lifeline.

It's the single biggest financing package announced by any airline since the global pandemic began.

Almost three quarters of the money comes from the sale of shares and bonds underwritten by Singapore state fund Temasek.

The rest is a loan from Singapore's biggest bank, DBS Group.

It comes after the airline cut capacity by 96% and grounded almost all its planes.

And it's more money than that secured by some larger carriers.

Late Thursday (March 26) American Airlines said it was eligible for $12 billion in U.S. government aid.

That's part of the total $58 billion dollar loan and grant package that Washington has offered its carriers.

Payouts under that deal could begin within 10 days.

Any light at the end of the tunnel remains distant though.

New data Friday showed passenger traffic at major airport hubs in the Asia-Pacific down 80% on the year in the second week of March.

Meanwhile China has ordered drastic cuts in international flights in a bid to stop importing infections.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

bds_travel

BdsTravel BDS Travel BdsTravel Singapore Airlines Secures Record $13 Billion Funding Lifeline https://t.co/scxmRQQFkF Shuttle… https://t.co/Oa8Q7vkcWJ 5 hours ago

hanconway3

han conway Singapore Airlines Secures Record $13 Billion Funding Lifeline https://t.co/vuuRtIwfzM https://t.co/FWVr1jTaaL 7 hours ago

ta_community

Tracommy [Tracommy newsdesk] Singapore Airlines Secures Record $13 Billion Funding Lifeline https://t.co/ordNSxrYyj travel t… https://t.co/bjPLJdj1Sp 12 hours ago

perezmelendez2

perez melendez Singapore Airlines Secures Record $13 Billion Funding Lifeline https://t.co/C5QGPgnR1O https://t.co/BYFjr9QLgh 14 hours ago

tonylyle

Tony Lyle Singapore Airlines Secures Record $13 Billion Funding Lifeline https://t.co/boQ9NdllA2 https://t.co/56cKahmmd6 14 hours ago

Briskens

Kaspars Briškens Singapore leading the way. “This transaction will not only tide SIA (Singapore Airlines) over a short term financi… https://t.co/2dFgIIkOm2 16 hours ago

MaquinasEmpac

Maquinas Empacadoras Singapore Airlines secures $13 bln lifeline... 17 hours ago

zemar_zahid

Zemar Zahid RT @ReutersTV: Singapore Airlines secures $13 bln lifeline https://t.co/T3H7E6PwFw https://t.co/WW3QHVSALH 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.