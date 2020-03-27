Global  

Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of UK, Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of UK, Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of UK, Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of UK, Tests Positive for Coronavirus The 55-year-old leader of Britain made the announcement via Twitter on Friday.

Boris Johnson, Twitter He is the first Western leader to confirm that he has contracted the virus.

In a video message, Johnson reiterated that he will not turn his duties over to someone else.

Boris Johnson, Twitter After pushing back against dramatic measures to curb the spread of virus in the U.K., Johnson imposed a lockdown for the nation earlier this week.

Heir to the British throne, Prince Charles, also revealed this week that he has contracted the coronavirus.

Queen Elizabeth II, 93, is said to be in good health.

