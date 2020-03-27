Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The Best Ways to Spend Your $1,200 Stimulus Check

The Best Ways to Spend Your $1,200 Stimulus Check

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:56s - Published < > Embed
The Best Ways to Spend Your $1,200 Stimulus Check

The Best Ways to Spend Your $1,200 Stimulus Check

The $2 trillion stimulus package was approved by the Senate on Wednesday which includes a one-time direct payment of up to $1,200 for individual Americans.

We have the best ways for you to spend this check, when (and if) it hits your account!

Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story!

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

wafijoe

Jo Jo RT @kentcdodds: This is probably one of the best ways you could spend your time this weekend to level up your career 💪🧠💪 https://t.co/sROy2… 25 minutes ago

barlingtaphun

Tashi Phuntsok One of the best ways to spend time during lockdown or self isolation is to brush up your reading habits. Currently… https://t.co/JUbf0CSuMn 2 hours ago

King_of_Devs

Adam J Casey RT @kentcdodds: This is probably one of the best ways you could spend your time this weekend to level up your career 💪🧠💪 2 hours ago

kvartovertolv

quarterpast12 The best ways to spend your $1,200 stimulus check https://t.co/oCvANJSMqY 2 hours ago

maximili0n

maxim shilo You can’t thrive if you spend the majority of your time competing with and comparing yourself to others. Differenti… https://t.co/1FjsZtdbyl 7 hours ago

ByBrowniee

ByBrowniee BEST WAYS TO SPEND YOUR TIME DURING CURFEW & LOCKDOWN. https://t.co/VFB4DV4rzt 7 hours ago

Pratosh07210957

Pratosh Kumar RT @PosaRohith: #ThanksPMThanksDD for your efforts to keep people spend their time through #Ramayan and #Mahabharata,a small suggestion,I f… 9 hours ago

PosaRohith

Rohith Posa #ThanksPMThanksDD for your efforts to keep people spend their time through #Ramayan and #Mahabharata,a small sugges… https://t.co/TkRZqPnu2a 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.