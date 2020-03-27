Global  

Top 10 Hidden References to Breaking Bad in Better Call Saul

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 11:00s
We bet you didn’t catch these hidden references to “Breaking Bad” in “Better Call Saul.” For this list, we’re taking a look at the best callbacks or, er, call-forwards, to the “Breaking Bad” series, hidden within the dialogue and scenery of “Better Call Saul.”

We bet you didn’t catch these hidden references to “Breaking Bad” in “Better Call Saul.” For this list, we’re taking a look at the best callbacks or, er, call-forwards, to the “Breaking Bad” series, hidden within the dialogue and scenery of “Better Call Saul.” Our countdown includes a Cinnabon in Omaha, Belize, Loyola’s Diner, and more!




