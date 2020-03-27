No Miracle Treatment for Coronavirus Yet, Says Novartis CEO

Srodrod RT @mikepoet: AS @FoxNews CONTINUES TO TOUT HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE AS "MIRACLE DRUG" FOR TREATMENT OF COVID-19, DR. FAUCI SAYS "We don't operat… 12 hours ago

News Relay Services AS @FoxNews CONTINUES TO TOUT HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE AS "MIRACLE DRUG" FOR TREATMENT OF COVID-19, DR. FAUCI SAYS "We do… https://t.co/2Ut8ubJBgF 12 hours ago

Amici Journal YOU need to PUNISH trump as well he says the same thing as does FOx News Twitter Punishes Journalist for Tweeting P… https://t.co/BGDTgBrZw6 1 day ago

Miracle RT @SkyNews: .@SanofiUK managing director Hugo Fry says there are "two candidates up and running" to be used as #COVID19 treatments. Scien… 4 days ago

Johnnycleanair @bocavista2016 check it a miracle? https://t.co/j8Ut1jw8HD 4 days ago

Benny the snitch @realDonaldTrump Coronavirus: EU says Trump's 'miracle' malaria drug 'has not been proved' effective ‘The efficacy… https://t.co/PlB4GxTXvx 4 days ago

Ivanna Dumptrump RT @Unfreakin: .@realdonaldtrump: EU says Trump's 'miracle' malaria drug 'has not been proved' effective. ‘The efficacy of hydroxychloroq… 5 days ago