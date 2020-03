8 a.m. covid-19 block now < > Embed Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 04:33s - Published 8 a.m. covid-19 block 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 8 a.m. covid-19 block NEWSCHOPPER 9 BACK TO YOU IN THESTUDIO JENNY.THANKS.WELL FIRST RESPONDERS AND LOCALGOVERNMENTS IN MISSOURI WILL NOWGET SOME BIG HELP TACKLING THEENORMOUS COST OF BATTLINGCOVID-19.WELL PRESIDENT TRUMP’S APPROVEDA ASTRO DECLARATION FOR THESTATE KMBC 9S.MARTIN AUGUSTINE WALKS USTHROUGH WHAT THIS MEANS.GOVERNOR MIKE PARSON ASKED FORTHIS ON TUESDAY.SO NOW WITH PRESIDENT TRUMPGIVING THE GO-AHEAD TO THISDISASTER DECLARATION FEDERALDOLLARS CAN COME INTO CITIESSUCH AS KANSAS CITY TO HELP PAYTHE BILL ON THIS CORONAVIRUSFIGHT NOW IN ADDITION TOREIMBURSING SOME COST TO STATEAND LOCAL GOVERNMENTS NONPROFITSCAN BE PART OF THIS EQUATION TOAS WELL AS COSTS RELATED TOPROVIDING PROTECTIVE MEASURESFOR FIRST RESPONDERS IN ASTATEMENT GOVERNOR.PPARSON SAYS,PURSUE EVERY W POSSIBLE TODELIVER ADDITIONAL IS TO PROECTTHE HEALTH OF MISSOURIANS ANDPROMOTE LONG-TERM RECOVERYGOVERNOR PERSON IS ALSO ASK FORFEDERAL HELP WITH UNEMPLOYMENTASSISTANCE HERE IN MISSOURI ANDCRISIS COUNSELING THOSE REQUESTSREMAIN UNDER REVIEW LAST WEEKGOVERNOR PARSON SECURED ACCESSTO LOW INTEREST FEDERAL DISASTERRELIEF LOANS FOR SMALLBUSINESSES HERE IN MISSOURIBUSINESSES THAT ARE TAKING A BIGECONOMIC HIT BECAUSE OF THEVIRUS.MARTIN AUGUSTINE KMBC 9 NEWS.ALL RIGHT, I MEAN WHILE HERE ARETHE LATEST NUMBERS OFCORONAVIRUS CASES IN OUR TWOSTATES, MISSOURI NOW HAS REACHEDTHE FIVE HUNDRED MARK WITH 502POSITIVE CASES AND EIGHT DEATHSSTATEWIDE.WELL 168 PEOPLE HAVE TESTEDPOSITIVE IN KANSAS AND FOURPEOPLE HAVE DIED.WELL, HERE’S NEWS.WE HOPE HE WOULD NEVER HEAR THEU.S.NOW HAS MORE CORONAVIRUS CASESIN ANYWHERE ELSE IN THE WORLD.WELL A THOUSAND PEOPLE HAVE NOWDIED OF THE VIRUS DESPITE THATTHE PRESIDENT IS SUGGESTING THATHE M TAKING STEPS TO REOPENTHE ON ME.HERE’S ABC’S ING LOQUITUR.OH THIS MORNING 5000 US SAILORSARE ON LOCKDOWN THAT’SCORONAVIRUS SPREADS THROUGH ONEOF AMERICA’S LARGEST WARSHIPS.WE ARE IN THE PROCESS NOW OFTESTING A HUNDRED PERCENT OF THECREW OF THAT SHIP AT LEAST TWODOZEN CREWMEN ABOARD T USSROOSEVELT TESTING POSITIVE THEDANGER HERE.IS THAT THE WHOLE CREW BECOMESINFECTED IN THE SHIP IS NOT ABLETO CARRY OUT ITS DUTIES.SO A LARGE PART OF THE USMILITARY MIG MIGHT IN THEPACIFIC COULD BE TIED UP HERE.I’D FOUR WEEKS THIS AS THE NAVYSENDS TO HOSPITAL SHIPS TO NEWYORK AND LA LA FEMA PROMISINGMORE LIFE-SAVING AND MUCH NEEDEDSUPPLIES.DR. COLLEEN SMITH FROM AHOSPITAL IN NEW YORK TAKING ABCNEWS AND THE NEW YORK TIMESINSIDE THE HEART WRENCHINGSITUATION THERE TODAY IS KIND OFGETTING WORSE AND WORSE.WE HAD TO GET A REFRIGERATEDTRUCK TO STORE THE BODIES, BUTPRESIDENT TRUMP TELLING F ALOT OF EQUIPMENTS BEING ASKEDFOR DON’T THINK THEY’LL NEEDTRUMP.ALSO SENDING GOVERNOR’S A LETTERSUGGESTING.HE MAY SOON TAKE STEPS TO BEGINREOPENING THE COUNTRY SAYING THEADMINISTRATION IS WORKING ON NEWGUIDELINES CATEGORIZING COUNTIESAS HIGH-RISK MEDIUM RISK OR LOWRISK, AND OUR PEOPLE WANT TO GOBACK TO WORK.I’M HEARING I’M HEARING IT LOUDAND CLEAR FROM EVERYBODY.I THINK IT’S GOING TO HAPPENPRETTY QUICKLY.WELL TELL YOU THE HOUSE WILLVOTE ON THE 2.2 TRILLION DOLLARFINANCIAL RESCUE BILL, WHICHINCLUDES SENDING AMERICANFAMILIES CHECKS TO HELP THEM IN.TOUGH TIME.IT’S NO SECRET.THE ECONOMIC IMPACT OF THISCRISIS HAS TAKEN A TOLL ONMILLIONS OF WORKERS.NATIONWIDE JOBLESS CLAIMS AREALSO THEY SHOT UP LAST WEEK INMISSOURI AND KANSAS IN ANEXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW ON MICHEALMAHONEY SPOKE WITH KANSASGOVERNOR LAURA KELLY WHO SAYSTHE STATE IS DOING ALL IT CAN TOHELP.WE ARE TRYING TO RAMP UP OURUNEMPLOYMENT CALL LINES AND THEWEBSITE AND WHATEVER ELSE TO TOHANDLE THE VOLUME.WE DON’T EXPECT IT.GO DOWN ANYTIME SOON.KELLY SAYS GETTING A MEDICALSUPPLIES IS STILL VERY MUCH APROBLEM THE STATE ALMOST RAN OUTOF CORONAVIRUS TESTING KITS LASTWEEKEND.WELL MEANWHILE AT 8:39 A HIGHSCHOOL SENIOR FROM ITALY WHO WASSUPPOSED TO BE SPENDING A YEARHERE IN INDEPENDENCE, MISSOURIIS HEADING HOME MONTHS EARLY,BUT IT’S NOT WITHOUT A PROPER.GOODBYE FRO NEW FRIENDS ANDFAMILY.AT LEAST EAJA COMO HAS TO GOHOME TO ITALY BECAUSE OF THECORONAVIRUS THREAD, BUT SHEDIDN’T HAVE A CHANCE TO SAYGOODBYE TO HER FRIENDS.THEY WEREN’T ABOUT TO LET HERGET AWAY THAT EASILY SAW THERE.THEY WORK TO HELP FAMILYORGANIZED A FAREWELL PARADE.I KNE I HAD FRIENDS HERESHOCKED.I DIDN’T EXPECT THIS AT ALL.LISA HAS FLYING HOME TODAY FROMKCI TO CHICAGO THEN ON A ROM ORFAMILY IN ITALY LIZ FOUR HOURSFROM THE AIRPORT, BUT THEY'





