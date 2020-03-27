Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bruno Mars donates $1M to MGM employees

Bruno Mars donates $1M to MGM employees

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
Bruno Mars donates $1M to MGM employees

Bruno Mars donates $1M to MGM employees

Bruno Mars donates $1M to help the employees of MGM Resorts.

Mars has performed many times in Las Vegas.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Bruno Mars donates $1M to MGM employees

M-G-M.... SINCE 20-16.THE MONEY WILL GO TOWARD "THEEMPLOYEE EMERGENCY GRANTFUND"...AND "CHILDREN'S MEDICAL SUPPORTFUND".ADLIB WITH JUSTIN"WE'RE LIKE AN EXTENDED FAMILY.WE'VE BEEN DOING THIS FOR YEARSANDYEARS AND YEARS"MOVIN' AND GROOVIN HOW ONEGROUP OF SENIORS ISN'TLETTING THE PANDE




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.