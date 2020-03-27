Global  

UK PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus in quarantine

UK PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus in quarantine

UK PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus in quarantine

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for COVID-19, but he’s not the only world leader directly affected by the virus.

Report by Keaneyn.

