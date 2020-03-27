People Think Princess Charlotte Looks Just Like the Queen in Vid of Royal Kids Cheering on Healthcare Workers 8 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:00s - Published People Think Princess Charlotte Looks Just Like the Queen in Vid of Royal Kids Cheering on Healthcare Workers Princess Charlotte joined her brothers in cheering on healthcare workers in the UK, and some couldn’t help but notice a family resemblance. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more. 0

