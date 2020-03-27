Stanford researcher describes the coronavirus as a 'parasite'

We know that two of these cases are travel related.# what are researchers learning about the coronavirus... how it lives, how it spreads and the role we all play in helping its spread??

Action news now morning anchor julia yarbough took that question to stanford professor, dr. michael lin... a neuro-biologist and one of the leading researchers working on the coronavirus.

Question: is this virus alive, is it not, how do we get rid of it, and if it's not alive, how do we kill it and if it's not alive how does it live on a surface?

Viruses kind of live in this grey zone between living and dead.

They're alive in a sense that they can reproduce but depend on a host it's best to think of them as parsite.

They are parasitic things that will reproduce inside a person."

... because the virus can reproduce in people it will gow to large numers and each infected peson can infect many more, people, known as super spreaders that have infected 70 people, huge numbers from a single person.

On average the virus tends to infect two or three other people before the patient is healed so that number is big, because if each infecst 2/3 others, we get