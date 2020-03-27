A Lifeline to Help Manage the Public Health Crisis

Starting in the basement of Columbia St.

Mary's in 1960 was a switch board with a purpose.

This important lifeline was staffed with Mental Health Professionals to aid the community in finding the right resources for their needs.

Today the lifeline is called IMPACT 2-1-1 and is available 24/7 for anyone to call to get directed to free health services and resources.

It serves as a direct contact for those struggling with drug abuse, mental health crises, and now in 2020, the coronavirus outbreak.

Impact 2-1-1 President and CEO John Hyatt joins us to discuss the help they offer during this difficult time.

If you have coronavirus questions or are in need of non-emergency assistance, dial 211 to speak to a trained professional.

And visit impactinc.org to donate to IMPACT's Critical Condition Fund.