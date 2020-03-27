Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > British PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

British PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:11s - Published < > Embed
British PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

British PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus and is self isolating but will still lead the government's response to the outbreak.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

British PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a video posted on his Twitter account, Johnson said he had developed a temperature and a persistent cough over the last 24 hours and is now self-isolating at home.

He added that he will continue to lead the government’s response to the outbreak via video-conference.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Kudrati_Azadi

The Sulphuric Acid (H2SO4) RT @PawanKumar_Rai: Guys this is serious. British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Corona Virus. 3 seconds ago

hotair_canbgood

Di Searcy RT @theblaze: British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for COVID-19, names a 'designated survivor' https://t.co/9YuwKbcUL6 22 seconds ago

STermined

Akinblog British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson Tests positive for Coronavirus Read More: https://t.co/1VOEdba7dw… https://t.co/8tYduj8TMV 33 seconds ago

sitanshusaran

Si Tans-Hu After Boris Johnson, British health minister Matt Hancock tests positive for coronavirus. 36 seconds ago

Deskprotestor

Deskprotestor Boris has Chinese flu!!!COVID-19: British PM Boris Johnson tests positive https://t.co/4cHPeDTS0q 42 seconds ago

MjmgolfJ

michael j miller RT @dbongino: Breaking: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus - symptoms mild https://t.co/H4Bf68Uw2Y 1 minute ago

Jojothmpson

Mrs. T RT @jsolomonReports: Breaking: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/ffLkB9lSq6 1 minute ago

A1_FirstLady

Educator 👩🏽‍🏫 RT @ABC7: #BREAKING British prime minister Boris Johnson says he tested positive for coronavirus https://t.co/CCnxSZXwIA 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.