Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > U.S. men less likely to heed coronavirus health warnings

U.S. men less likely to heed coronavirus health warnings

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:25s - Published < > Embed
U.S. men less likely to heed coronavirus health warnings

U.S. men less likely to heed coronavirus health warnings

As America converts itself into a nation of shut-ins, one group appears to be less interested than others in following the ever-lengthening list of health tips aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic: men.

This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

U.S. men less likely to heed coronavirus health warnings

As the coronavirus continues to sweep across the U.S. - prompting stay-at-home orders and other social distancing measures, one group appears to be less interested than others in following the guidance aimed at slowing its spread: men.

That’s according to a newly released Reuters/Ipsos poll, which shows some American men appear to be taking the coronavirus less seriously than women.

This gender gap can be seen across men and women of the same race, political preference and community type.

For example, while 54% of women said they were “very concerned” about the virus, only 45% of men said the same.

Women were also much more likely to make big changes to their daily routines.

73% of women reported washing their hands more often and using disinfectants more frequently, compared with 60% of men.

Men were also more likely to agree that people are unnecessarily panicking over the virus.

25% of men held that view versus 18% of women.

The findings come as the United States is emerging as the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic - infecting people in all 50 states and killing more than 1,100 Americans.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

SseNkRrAd

NnawS U.S. men "less" likely to heed health warnings as coronavirus death toll mounts: Reuters hahaha..proved my asserti… https://t.co/t5QTCLUtFP 17 seconds ago

JoshuHarris

Joshu Harris RT @chriscmooney: U.S. men less likely to heed health warnings as coronavirus death toll mounts: Reuters Poll https://t.co/UyuOuwn9Nm 49 seconds ago

UABSociology

UAB Sociology Professor Thomeer quoted in article on why U.S. men less likely to heed health warnings around COVID-19 than women.… https://t.co/e2jooQ8D5c 5 minutes ago

zr_z

Dr. Zahra Zeinali RT @laure1anais: Yet another example of how gender affects health #covid19 https://t.co/hfRLxSHLdh 8 minutes ago

MiekeBeth

Mieke Beth Thomeer I was quoted in this article trying to understand why 54% of women said they were "very concerned" about the virus… https://t.co/lxbkvDAUEP 20 minutes ago

CAPTRick74

Rick Rigazio The Coronavirus and Its Spread - U.S. men less likely to heed health warnings as coronavirus death toll mounts: Reu… https://t.co/1Kxl1sgIPc 20 minutes ago

claulopezneuro

Claudia Lopez Lloreda Fragile masculinity is going to kill us all https://t.co/JD9lb9cIUX 33 minutes ago

OMAHAGEMGIRL

Janice Jhana Elks🌊🍑 U.S. men less likely to heed health warnings as coronavirus death toll mounts: Reuters Poll https://t.co/COnubJj0Mj #SmartNews 41 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.