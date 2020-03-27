Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > IMF managing director says world has entered recession

IMF managing director says world has entered recession

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:25s - Published < > Embed
IMF managing director says world has entered recession

IMF managing director says world has entered recession

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in Washington, D.C.

On Friday said "it is clear" that world has "entered a recession as bad or worse" than the global financial crisis in 2009.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

IMF managing director says world has entered recession

The coronavirus pandemic will cause global economic output to contract in 2020, top officials of the International Monetary Fund said on Friday.

"There may be a sizable rebound, but only if we succeed at containing the virus everywhere," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

themanwiththe16

themanwiththeplan RT @FirstSquawk: IMF MANAGING DIRECTOR GEORGIEVA SAYS IT IS CLEAR THAT WORLD HAS ENTERED A RECESSION AS BAD OR WORSE THAN THE GLOBAL FINANC… 17 minutes ago

Trading0429

Luis Zambrano RT @CableFxm: IMF MANAGING DIRECTOR GEORGIEVA SAYS IT IS CLEAR THAT WORLD HAS ENTERED A RECESSION AS BAD OR WORSE THAN THE GLOBAL FINANCIAL… 32 minutes ago

StopYourLoss

ASHISH MISHRA EXCLUSIVE RT @RedboxWire: IMF Managing Director Georgieva Says It Is Clear That World Has Entered A Recession As Bad Or Worse Than The Global Financi… 36 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.