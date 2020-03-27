Global  

Work begins to get NHS Nightingale Hospital open

Work has begun to get the NHS Nightingale Hospital open so it can deal with the expected surge in Covid-19 cases.

The 4,000 bed hospital which is being built inside London's ExCel centre will open next week with an initial capacity of 500 beds, before gradually increasing to 4,000, with two separate wards.

