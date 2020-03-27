Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > We need a 'war economy' to deal with COVID-19 crisis, UN chief Antonio Guterres tells Euronews

We need a 'war economy' to deal with COVID-19 crisis, UN chief Antonio Guterres tells Euronews

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 11:52s - Published < > Embed
We need a 'war economy' to deal with COVID-19 crisis, UN chief Antonio Guterres tells Euronews

We need a 'war economy' to deal with COVID-19 crisis, UN chief Antonio Guterres tells Euronews

Guterres said he wanted to mobilise a double digit percentage of the global economy to "break not bend" the growth curve of coronavirus.View on euronews

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JonesHightower

C'mon man @KimIversenShow @AlanMyron @TheProgCons The solution is giving money to people suspend rent.... We need to use econ… https://t.co/C3bUPEHBw5 1 hour ago

bitar_toni

Tony RT @Abboud_Fady: For the history books! Cultivating Cannabis in Lebanon will end up as a monopoly similar to the RÉGIE, and the way we deal… 2 hours ago

Trichiemd

❌TrishaMDj RT @SteveScalise: Pelosi’s selfish efforts to derail this deal with her unrelated liberal wish list wasted critical days & did immeasurable… 2 hours ago

Imbhgks

Gopalkrishna Sharma⚖️🗽🕊️ RT @SupriyaShrinate: This piece by @MayaramArvind is a must read for anyone genuinely looking for serious steps that need to be taken to ta… 3 hours ago

MarkJShuler

Mark Shuler RT @RealJamesWoods: “We’re gonna have an opportunity, I believe in the next round here, to use the — my green economy — my Green Deal to be… 3 hours ago

P_J_Kopp

Phil @neontaster The Wuhan lab may be coincidence, or some "conspiracy nonsense". Maybe its just the animal wet market… https://t.co/HIPeger122 6 hours ago

BobBewiddie

Bob Bewiddie @senrobportman @TeamCavuto We need tests Rob. Lives are at stake, and the longer this goes on, the longer the econo… https://t.co/dV7yp0VW3s 6 hours ago

Bnpositive

Bnpositive Dear businesses I'm already using, I don't need a 50% off deal on an annual plan to spend MORE money with you right… https://t.co/wjVnF396X1 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.