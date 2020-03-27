Global  

UK prankster calls people 'selfish' as they pick up groceries in supermarket during COVID-19 pandemic

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 03:05s
This prankster jokingly calls shoppers selfish as they pick up groceries in a supermarket in Herne Bay.

Lee Marshall, DiscoBoy, and his friend go around the store commenting on the number of goods shoppers have picked up.

"Two tubs of natural yoghurt?

Bloody hell, some of us have got to go without," the pranksters say to an elderly shopper.

He jokingly replies: "To go with the other 53." This footage was filmed on March 20.

