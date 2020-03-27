FOX Finders Wanted Fugitives - 3/27/20 8 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Duration: 00:29s - Published FOX Finders Wanted Fugitives - 3/27/20 Every Friday FOX 47 News brings you some of Mid-Michigan's most wanted fugitives. Can you help find them? 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend FOX Finders Wanted Fugitives - 3/27/20 EVERY FRIDAY WE HERE AT FOX 47ARE WORKING TO BRING AWARENESSTO HELP FIND FUGITIVESFROM HERE IN MICHIGAN.RACHEL ROMERO IS WANTED FOROBSTRUCTION BY THE EATON COUNTYSHERIFF'S OFFICE.SHE IS KNOWN TO BE IN THEJACKSON AND LANSING AREAS.MARQUELL BROWN IS A PAROLEABSCONDER WANTED BY THE MICHIGANDEPARTMENTOF CORRECTIONS.HE IS KNOW TO BE IN THE LANSINGAREA.IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ONTHESE FUGITIVES YOU'RE ASKED TOCALL THENUMBER LISTED THERE ON YOURSCREEN.





You Might Like

Tweets about this