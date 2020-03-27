Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > FOX Finders Wanted Fugitives - 3/27/20

FOX Finders Wanted Fugitives - 3/27/20

Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Duration: 00:29s - Published < > Embed
FOX Finders Wanted Fugitives - 3/27/20

FOX Finders Wanted Fugitives - 3/27/20

Every Friday FOX 47 News brings you some of Mid-Michigan's most wanted fugitives.

Can you help find them?

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

FOX Finders Wanted Fugitives - 3/27/20

EVERY FRIDAY WE HERE AT FOX 47ARE WORKING TO BRING AWARENESSTO HELP FIND FUGITIVESFROM HERE IN MICHIGAN.RACHEL ROMERO IS WANTED FOROBSTRUCTION BY THE EATON COUNTYSHERIFF'S OFFICE.SHE IS KNOWN TO BE IN THEJACKSON AND LANSING AREAS.MARQUELL BROWN IS A PAROLEABSCONDER WANTED BY THE MICHIGANDEPARTMENTOF CORRECTIONS.HE IS KNOW TO BE IN THE LANSINGAREA.IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ONTHESE FUGITIVES YOU'RE ASKED TOCALL THENUMBER LISTED THERE ON YOURSCREEN.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.