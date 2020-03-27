Coronavirus | India cases surge; phone tracking idea; 24x7 shops: Top 10 updates

From the biggest single-day surge in new Covid-19 cases in India, to government directives to allow shops to remain open all day, here are the top 10 updates regarding Coronavirus pandemic.

The Union government also announced an economic relief package worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore, aimed at helping the poor sections.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a virtual summit of leaders of G20 economies, in which a decision was taken to inject $5 trillion into the global economy to counter the debilitating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

