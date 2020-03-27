Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > NHS Nightingale Hospital fully operational within 4 weeks

NHS Nightingale Hospital fully operational within 4 weeks

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:03s - Published < > Embed
NHS Nightingale Hospital fully operational within 4 weeks

NHS Nightingale Hospital fully operational within 4 weeks

Former NHS Trust Chairman Roy Lilley says he expects the NHS Nightingale Hospital to be fully operational within 4 weeks.

The 4,000 bed unit is being built inside London's ExCel exhibition centre and will be specially designed to isolate infected patients and reduce cross contamination Report by Keaneyn.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Express_Knowles

Michael Knowles NEW: .@MattHancock reveals new Nightingale Hospital, in #London's ExCeL centre, will provide 4,000 critical-care be… https://t.co/ABtPdmJIiM 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.