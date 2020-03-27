NHS Nightingale Hospital fully operational within 4 weeks

Former NHS Trust Chairman Roy Lilley says he expects the NHS Nightingale Hospital to be fully operational within 4 weeks.

The 4,000 bed unit is being built inside London's ExCel exhibition centre and will be specially designed to isolate infected patients and reduce cross contamination Report by Keaneyn.

