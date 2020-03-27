Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Top 10 Saddest Steven Universe Moments

Top 10 Saddest Steven Universe Moments

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 14:49s - Published < > Embed
Top 10 Saddest Steven Universe Moments

Top 10 Saddest Steven Universe Moments

The saddest Steven Universe moments are sure to turn you blue.

For this list, we’ll be looking at the scenes from the hit Cartoon Network series that practically shattered us with emotions.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Top 10 Saddest Steven Universe Moments

The saddest Steven Universe moments are sure to turn you blue.

For this list, we’ll be looking at the scenes from the hit Cartoon Network series that practically shattered us with emotions.

Our countdown includes “It’s Over, Isn’t It?,” Steven learns the truth, Spinel’s backstory, and more!




You Might Like


Tweets about this

DBlue02

Andrew Hager RT @DaJoestanator: In honor of the finale today, and as my thank you to @rebeccasugar, new WM thingy I wrote! Top 10 Saddest Steven Univers… 2 hours ago

DaJoestanator

Jasper Pie In honor of the finale today, and as my thank you to @rebeccasugar, new WM thingy I wrote! Top 10 Saddest Steven Un… https://t.co/yBIIFldytv 3 hours ago

CadashEffect027

🖤🦅Afton Nicole Hunt🌸🎮 Watchmojo’s sister channel MsMojo just posted this a few hours ago. In honor of Steven Universe, here’s a top 10 sa… https://t.co/TUiagSWlET 4 hours ago

Mcflyeon

Mega McBusted Top 10 Saddest Steven Universe Moments https://t.co/G8Rxm35uom 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.