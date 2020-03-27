Global  

Get 'baby soft feet' with this slip-on exfoliant

No one likes or wants dry, cracked feet and with summer vastly approaching.

It’s probably best to get a head start on incorporating some easy foot-care practices into our self-care routines.

Shoppers have seemingly found the key to gently exfoliating the feet in the affordable Kocostar Foot Peeling Pack.

Available at Neiman Marcus, this product comes in the form of a simple, compact package.

Using the product is simple.

Just cut the wrap in the middle and wear them on clean, moist feet.

Once on, secure them like booties with adhesive tabs and leave them on for 1.5 hours.

Once the time has passed, remove the wrap and rinse your feet with warm water.

One customer wrote, “We used these on a girls weekend.

There were 9 of us.

We have all been using them ever since and that was six years ago”.

“They are amazing.

Best ones on the market in my opinion”

