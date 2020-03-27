Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > New Jersey Man Cited For Hosting Wedding At Residence During Coronavirus Pandemic

New Jersey Man Cited For Hosting Wedding At Residence During Coronavirus Pandemic

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:23s - Published < > Embed
New Jersey Man Cited For Hosting Wedding At Residence During Coronavirus Pandemic

New Jersey Man Cited For Hosting Wedding At Residence During Coronavirus Pandemic

Authorities say a Lakewood man has been cited for hosting a wedding at his residence during the coronavirus pandemic.

Katie Johnston reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jsc905

J-Bone RT @CBSPhilly: Lakewood man cited for hosting wedding at residence during #coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/LlsTTEQ1m8 11 minutes ago

CBSPhilly

CBS Philly Lakewood man cited for hosting wedding at residence during #coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/LlsTTEQ1m8 48 minutes ago

VSNPenn

Verdant Square Network PA Coronavirus New Jersey: Lakewood Man Cited For Hosting Wedding At Residence https://t.co/gcF40EDbqv 48 minutes ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime Coronavirus News: New #Jersey man cited for hosting wedding during COVID-19 outbreak - Mar 27 @ 10:57 AM ET https://t.co/WFpLY4uBTc 1 hour ago

DianeLadyb

Diane Robley, RNC-OB: LNC RT @ABC7NY: Coronavirus News: New Jersey man cited for hosting wedding during COVID-19 outbreak https://t.co/J3csKpJ89Y https://t.co/Et00FT… 2 hours ago

ABC7NY

Eyewitness News Coronavirus News: New Jersey man cited for hosting wedding during COVID-19 outbreak https://t.co/J3csKpJ89Y https://t.co/Et00FTgBmr 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.